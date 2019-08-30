BREITBART:

Harvard Law School recently launched a new clinic in which students will be able to defend the rights of animals.

According to a report by The College Fix, Harvard Law School recently launched an Animal Law and Policy Clinic that will be dedicated to defending animal rights. Harvard Law School students who are accepted into the clinic will act as student lawyers, acting as advocates for policies that protect animal rights.

Katherine Meyer, the head of the clinic at Harvard, argues that the clinic’s work will help to reduce the levels of animal exploitation that are taking place in American society.