A special graduation ceremony was hosted at Harvard University on Wednesday for illegal immigrants titled “UndocuGraduation.” The ceremony, a first of its kind at Harvard, included a speech by a professor arrested while protesting President Donald Trump.

The graduation ceremony — dubbed “UndocuGraduation” — was hosted at Harvard on Wednesday to celebrate illegal immigrant graduates, according to a report by The Harvard Crimson, which added that one of the ceremony’s guest speakers was history professor Kirsten Weld, who had been arrested in 2017 while protesting President Trump.

The professor had been one of the thirty-one Harvard professors arrested in the fall of 2017 for blocking traffic during a protest of the president’s decision to repeal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

“The road to being whoever you want to be and figuring out what that means has been longer,” said Weld, “and it’s been more winding for you than it has been for many of your peers at the College and at the graduate schools here at Harvard — and I think that’s really what we’re recognizing here today.”