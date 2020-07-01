New York Post:

A recent Harvard University graduate claims she is getting death threats over a TikTok video she made in which she threatened to stab anyone who tells her that “all lives matter.”

Claira Janover, who graduated in May with a degree in government and psychology, went viral after posting a short clip in which she attacked anyone with “the nerve, the sheer entitled caucasity to say ‘all lives matter.’”

“I’ma stab you,” the Connecticut-native said, zooming in close on her face.

“I’ma stab you, and while you’re struggling and bleeding out, I’m a show you my paper cut and say, ‘My cut matters too,’” she added.

By Tuesday, Janover had removed the original video — but posted updates responding to the “insane” reaction that included numerous death threats, she said.

