Harvard Early Admission Applications Drop 17% Amid Antisemitism Scandal

Harvard’s early admission applications have dropped to a four-year low as the Ivy League university faces heavy scrutiny over antisemitism scandals that have dominated the school’s news cycle for the past several months.

Harvard has suffered a 17 percent drop in early admission applications, with just 7,921 high school seniors vying to secure their spot at the university, compared to the 9,553 that applied early last year, according to figures released by the school.

That figure is the smallest number since the start of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, but is still more than the amount of early applications Harvard received in 2017 through 2019.

Meanwhile, Harvard’s competitors, such as Yale University, saw increases in students filling out early admissions applications. On Friday, Yale announced that it had received 7,744 early applicants, the second-largest group of early applicants in the school’s history.

