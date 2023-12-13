Harvard critic says school is redefining what is plagiarism as it looks to protect embattled president Claudine Gay

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Harvard is ‘redefining plagiarism’ in a bid to protect embattled president Claudine Gay, an academic whose work was allegedly lifted without credit has claimed.

Political scientist Carol Swain hit out at the Ivy League institution after it admitted there were ‘instances of inadequate citation’ in the president’s phD thesis but failed to take any further action.

She accused Gay of ‘harming academia’ and black people for refusing to resign.

‘My message to Harvard University is you don’t get to redefine what is plagiarism […] What they have done is very demeaning to every person not just racial and ethnic minorities, anyone who has worked hard in school, who has tried to follow the guidelines it is an insult to our intelligence,’ Swain said.

In a separate interview, Swain told City Journal that, ‘a white male would probably already be gone.’

Swain joins a growing number of critics calling for Gay’s resignation amid the fallout from her disastrous Congressional hearing, where she said calling for a Jewish genocide is permissible, depending on ‘context.’

READ MORE