Harvard confirms Claudine Gay will remain prez— despite reported $1B loss over antisemitism scandal

Harvard University announced Tuesday that under-fire President Claudine Gay will keep her job — even after reportedly losing more than $1 billion in donations since her disastrous congressional testimony about antisemitism.The Harvard Corporation — the university’s highest governing body — made its announcement Tuesday following night-long talks between Gay and university leaders, a source familiar with the decision told the student newspaper, the Harvard Crimson.“As members of the Harvard Corporation, we today reaffirm our support for President Gay’s continued leadership of Harvard University.

Our extensive deliberations affirm our confidence that President Gay is the right leader to help our community heal and to address the very serious societal issues we are facing,” the group said in a statement.It acknowledged that the university should have released an “immediate, direct and unequivocal condemnation” of Hamas’ terror attack on Oct. 7, noting “Calls for genocide are despicable and contrary to fundamental human values” — in apparent contrast to Gay’s testimony last week.“President Gay has apologized for how she handled her congressional testimony and has committed to redoubling the university’s fight against antisemitism,” the group wrote.

