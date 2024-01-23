Harvard cancer hospital retractions prove academic rot runs bone-deep

The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston is seeking to retract or correct dozens of papers authored by four of its top researchers, including the hospital’s CEO, Dr. Laurie Glimcher (above). Boston Globe via Getty ImagesHarvard needs a new motto: Veritas has clearly gone right out the window at America’s most elite college. The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, a Harvard-affiliated teaching hospital, is retracting six papers and seeking to correct dozens more by four of its top researchers — including the hospital’s CEO, COO and two program directors. All four of the implicated scientists have faculty appointments at Harvard Medical School. So let’s get this clear: Harvard’s just-ousted president is a serial plagiarist. The new co-chair of its antisemitism task force is a virulent Israel-hater.And its med school muckamucks have allegedly been faking their research. Worse, the faked data were only detected by an amateur outsider on a crusade against academic fraud. Even now, the institute is conducting an internal review debating the profs’ intent to deceive.

