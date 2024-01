Jewish students who returned anxiously to Harvard for the spring semester last night were met with yet more vile antisemitism plastered all over posters of Hamas hostages. The posters were vandalized with vile remarks, comparing some of the victims to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and blaming ‘Israel’ for 9/11. In one sick jibe, thugs wrote ‘evidence, head still one’ on a photo of ten-month-old Kfir Bibas, the youngest hostage taken, who remains separated from his family more than 100 days later.

