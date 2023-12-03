Harvard Alumni are taking antisemitism into their own hands

I love Christmas. I even have a Santa Claus suit.As a self-proclaimed Christmas and Easter Jew from Beverly Hills, every Christmas Eve all 6 ‘4 and 230 pounds of me climbs into a red suit and white beard, with sleigh bells and a giant toy bag in tow.My daughters love it. But I love it most of all.I am also the son of a Holocaust survivor.But I never knew real antisemitism other than my dad’s stories around the dinner table.Even with a last name that evokes the largest group of diaspora Jews, nothing felt wrong about having a Christmas tree or making Easter eggs close to Passover.After all, the Jewish holidays always seemed a lot less fun, especially for kids. In other words, I am a poster child for Jewish assimilation. I don’t belong to a synagogue and I spend the important Jewish holidays quietly observing with my family. The closest I have come to a rabbi in years is watching old Jackie Mason videos.So, what compelled such an unlikely adherent to become what a friend recently dubbed a “Super Jew?“I am endlessly grateful to Larry Summers, whose tweet about his disillusionment with Harvard alerted me to the fact that the hatred towards Jews there is now almost as bad as it is in the Middle East.

Even before the blood was dry following Hamas’ murderous attack on Israel on October 7th, some three dozen student groups at Harvard College aggressively condoned the terror group’s rampage.

Yet Harvard said nothing meaningful for days, weeks even, despite jumping to support innumerable other social-justice causes in recent years.

In that moment of moral clarity, what I saw was abject moral failure.

The fine line between political belief and Jew hate was crossed.

Within days, my collegemate Eric Fleiss and I started the Harvard Jewish Alumni Association.

Our mission is to advocate for a truly pluralistic campus community, where all students are welcome, regardless of religious identity.

And that includes Jews. Especially Jews.

