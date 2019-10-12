The Washington Times

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid warned fellow Democrats in an interview out Saturday that it will not be an easy feat to beat President Trump at the polls in 2020.

“If someone goes into the race thinking that Donald Trump is going to be a pushover, they’re in for a big mistake,” the Nevada Democrat said in an interview with CNN.

“Anyone that thinks Trump’s going to be beaten easily should have another thing coming,” Mr. Reed added, according to the outlet. Mr. Reid, 79, spent decades in the Senate before leaving in early 2017 weeks before Mr. Trump took office. He previously referred to Mr. Trump on the Senate floor as a “spoiled brat,” “a con artist” and a “human leech,” CNN noted. “I don’t think he’s, intellectually, a powerhouse, but he is basically a very, very smart man,” Mr. Reid recently told CNN, the network reported. “No matter what the subject, any argument he involves himself in, it’s on his terms. You’re always arguing against him. He never, never, is willing to debate an issue on terms that aren’t his.

