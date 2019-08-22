AMERICAN THINKER

Congressional Democrats, even their leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, have been bullied into silence by the radicals who have grabbed media attention and who appear to have the ability to mobilize their followers to defeat recalcitrant Dems in primaries, the way that Joe Crowley’s long House career was abruptly terminated by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. So deep is the fear that virtually the entire presidential field has offered lip service to socialized medicine for all – including anyone who can cross our southern border, while keeping that border wide open. As serious policy, it is madness, as anyone who can think two chess moves ahead realizes. Offering free health care to border violators can only attract the world’s sick people, and bankrupt our treasury. Politically, it would drive away voters. But none dare call it insanity for fear of retaliation. Enter Harry Reid, the former Senate leader of the Democrats, who mysteriously retired from politics shortly after suffering serious bodily injuries – broken bones around his eye and ribs — that he claimed were the result of exercise equipment. Reid sued the maker of the exercise band that he claimed slipped from his grip and caused his injuries, but a Las Vegas jury rejected the claim of liability, In a farewell video he explained that after having a time-out to recover from his injuries and undergo multiple surgeries, he realized that there were important things outside the life of politics. He also denied that losing the Senate majority and suffering his injuries had anything to do with his decision.

