Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanted to ride back to the United States on Air Force One after the Queen’s funeral – but the request was denied by the White House in case it caused a ‘commotion,’ sources have revealed to DailyMail.com.

Months earlier, First Lady Jill Biden was also invited to attend Harry’s Invictus Games – but the idea was killed amid concerns that the Royal Family may have been offended by her presence there.

Both the failed initiatives are understood to have been part of a campaign by the Sussexes to gain political influence in the US as they settled into life in California. Meghan publicly advocated for paid family leave to lawmakers on Capitol Hill, and worked behind the scenes to connect with the Bidens, DailyMail.com discovered from speaking to many current and former officials in the Biden administration and in the British government.

The couple tried a variety of methods, sources outlined to DailyMail.com – as well as wanting Jill Biden to attend the Invictus Games, and getting that ride back to the United States on Air Force One, the First Lady also received an intriguing gift to thank her for what was seen as a supportive gesture towards Meghan following her controversial TV interview.

