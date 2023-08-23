Harrowing video shows police rescue woman chained to floor of Kentucky home

Newly released body camera video captured the dramatic rescue of a woman who was left chained to the floor of a Kentucky home for two days. Louisville Metro police officers climbed through the second-floor window of a decrepit home last Wednesday night after neighbors reported hearing screams for help. The officers tried to break into the building by kicking down doors and windows, only to find the home completely barricaded, the LMPD said Tuesday. The woman broke through the window of the second-floor room where she was being held captive. “I got a ladder!” a neighbor shouted from the crowd that had gathered on the street. The footage shows one of the officers ascending the ladder into the dilapidated home where the hysterically sobbing woman was chained.Officers had to use a ladder into the dilapidated home where they found the woman.

