NEW YORK POST:

A homeless man who had been set on fire while he slept inside a Manhattan stairwell has died of his injuries, police said.

Video obtained by The Post of the harrowing Nov. 5 attack shows the blaze slowly engulf the unidentified victim’s body, after his attacker took a handheld lighter to the man’s left leg at Samuel Gompers Houses on Pitt Street.

The attacker flees, and a second man walks over and by the victim as the flames build and fumes engulf the stairway, according to the footage. The victim’s body is entirely inflamed within moments.

Nathaniel Terry, 27, who lives in the building, was arrested the day of the attack and charged with attempted murder, assault and arson, NYPD said. The incident has now been ruled a homicide, police said.

Cops pronounced the victim dead Thursday. His identity remains unknown.

