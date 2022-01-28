IJR.com

Thursday was International Holocaust Remembrance Day. While people around the world honored the millions of Jews who were robbed of life during the Holocaust, Vice President Kamala Harris met with the newly inaugurated president of Honduras, who has ties to people accused of anti-Semitism. Harris marked the day of remembrance on Twitter. “Today, we honor the six million Jews and other victims murdered by the Nazi regime during the Holocaust,” she wrote. She also attended the inauguration of Honduran President Xiomara Castro, the BBC reported. During the inauguration ceremony, Castro said she was taking the reins of a “broken” country and promised to pursue social justice. Castro ran on a socialist platform, according to Fox News. Harris tweeted that she would meet with Castro on Thursday “to discuss deepening our cooperation across a broad range of issues between our two nations.” Castro is surrounded by people who have made anti-Semitic comments in the past. Her husband, former Honduran President Manuel Zelaya, once claimed that he was being tortured by Israeli mercenaries via high-frequency radiation, Fox reported.

