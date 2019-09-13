BREITBART:

Three booster boxes were spotted on the Democrat debate stage Thursday evening.

Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and former U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Julián Castro all stood on a booster boxes to appear taller during the Democrat presidential primary debate on ABC.

Castro seemed to be the first candidate spotted standing on a booster box, as the former HUD secretary stood on the very end of the stage, near the audience, giving those who tuned in an optimum view of Castro’s debate accessories.