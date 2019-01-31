FOX NEWS:

California Democratic Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris lashed out at the White House after President Trump, under pressure from conservative activists, re-nominated two conservative California judges to the 9th Circuit federal appeals court over their opposition.

“We are deeply disappointed that the White House has chosen to re-nominate Daniel Collins and Kenneth Lee to the 9th Circuit,” Feinstein and Harris said in a joint statement late Wednesday. “We made clear our opposition to these individuals and told the White House we wanted to work together to come to consensus on a new package of nominees.”

The White House announced the nomination of Collins and Lee, among other judicial nominations. Daniel A. Bress was also nominated to the 9th Circuit.

The nomination of Collins and Lee bypasses the traditional “blue-slip” process in which the senators of the home state of the nominee give their consent to the pick. Feinstein and Harris said they had hoped to “work together to come to consensus on a new package of nominees” instead of President Trump nominating Collins and Lee.