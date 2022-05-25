Harlem assemblywoman Inez Dickens slammed AOC’s “defund the police” agenda, saying the neighborhood’s residents support the work of law enforcement.

On Monday, AOC announced that she would be endorsing a number of candidates in the New York Democrat Party’s June 28th primaries, with the goal of unseating the incumbents.

One of AOC’s targets, Assemblywoman Inez Dickens, slammed the congresswoman for her “defund the police” stance, arguing that New Yorkers by and large support the work of law enforcement.

As the New York Post reports, Dickens accused AOC of being out of touch with the people of the city, namely Harlem, the district she has represented for four terms.

“AOC supports defunding the police. My community opposes defunding the police,” Dickens said, adding that with so many shootings occurring in Harlem, residents “are hollering for more police.”

