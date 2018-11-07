HARD CORE COMMUNIST CORTEZ WINS NY SEAT IN CONGRESS

NEWSMAX:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is projected to win New York’s 14th Congressional District race, making the 29-year-old Democratic Socialist the youngest woman to ever be elected to Congress, according to CNN.

The Democratic candidate became a national name after defeating incumbent New York Democratic Rep. Joe Crowley in the primary, and on Tuesday defeated Republican challenger Anthony Pappas by a vote of 78.9 to Pappas’ 13.1 percent, according to The Associated Press, reporting after 80 percent of the precincts had reported.

