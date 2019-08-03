KNOW THE SONG? Scroll down and listen!

Fox News:

Dee Gallant, 45, was on an evening walk on July 23 with her 8-year-old husky retriever Murphy outside Duncan, British Columbia, when she said she felt like “something was watching” them, according to KelownaNow.

That something happened to be a threatening cougar, which stood about 50 feet in front of them. The pair were just over a mile into their hike.

Gallant says she didn’t even recognize the animal at first.

“I looked over to the right and there it was, I couldn’t make it out at first and thought, ‘Oh that is a strange color, that’s not a tree,’” she told KelownaNow.

Hoping to intimidate it, Gallant waved her arms and yelled, ‘Hey, you, stop!’ at the animal. The cougar froze, its eyes following her and Murphy.

“Initially I wasn’t that scared, I remember thinking, ‘Cool, that’s a cougar,’ and then it was, ‘Why is it still there?’ before turning into ‘Oh my god, it’s coming toward me, I need to make it stop,'” she told the outlet.

