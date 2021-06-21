VidMax:

This was just a small sample of the madness and chaos that went down in Lake Merritt, California on father’s day as women are seen grinding on men and twerking against an ambulance as it responds to the violence of the day.

Police say there is a seventh victim in Saturday’s deadly shooting in Oakland that left one person dead, five others injured. The female victim showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound but is listed in stable condition.

The shooting happened on Lakeshore Avenue at Lake Merritt just after 6 p.m. where people had gathered for a Juneteenth celebration on the other side of the lake, police say.

Officers previously reported they located six victims, five males aged 16-27 and one female, 22, suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 22-year-old man from San Francisco was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The other five victims are reported to be in stable condition.

More at VidMax