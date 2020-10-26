The Gateway Pundit:

Still whining, after all these years

It has been nearly four years since Hillary Clinton’s crushing election loss and she is still whining.

Hillary Clinton told Recode co-founder Kara Swisher during a podcast interview that Donald Trump stole the election from her in 2016.

Clinton whined about the “vast right-wing conspiracy,” Comey and the Russians when asked why she thought she lost the 2016 election.

Hillary also said there is “an air of illegitimacy that surrounds Trump’s presidency.”

“I think that Trump and a lot of the people around him know that his victory was not on the up and up. They had an extensive campaign to suppress black voters,” Hillary Clinton said. “We now know much more about that than we did. They had third party candidates boosted, particularly by Russian media. And the lies and ridiculous stories made up about me were meant to either keep you at home, or drive you third party if they couldn’t get you to vote for Trump. So there is an air of illegitimacy that surrounds Trump’s presidency, and that just infuriates them. It makes them crazy. And that’s a big piece of it. So they have to keep striking out at me, because–“

“Why you?” Kara Swisher asked.

“Why? Because I was the candidate that they basically stole an election from. I was the candidate who won nearly three million more votes. So no matter how they cut it, it wasn’t the kind of win that people said, “OK, it wasn’t my candidate, but OK.” This election is still front and center in people’s psyches. And people fight about it every day online, because there is a deep sense of unfairness and just dismissiveness toward his victory, and he knows it. So part of what he’s doing by attacking me is trying to shore up himself. The other thing is they’ve been attacking me on the right for 30 years,” Hillary said.

Hillary Clinton said it makes her “literally sick to her stomach” to think of four more years of Trump in the White House.

More at The Gateway Pundit