The New York man accused of stabbing five people at a rabbi’s home during a Hanukkah celebration this past weekend is being investigated over whether he played a role in a separate knife attack that happened near a synagogue in an adjacent town last month, reports say.

Grafton Thomas, 37, of Greenwood Lake, is facing five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary following the incident that unfolded Saturday night in Monsey, N.Y., which officials have described as an anti-Semitic act of “domestic terrorism.” His bail has been set at $5 million.

Investigators, including those from the FBI, are now looking into whether Thomas is linked to the stabbing of a 30-year-old man in Spring Valley on Nov. 20, a law enforcement source told the New York Post.