For eight nights, starting with the 25th of the month of Kislev, Jews celebrate the 165 BCE victory of the Maccabees, a brave troop of priest-warriors that vanquished the mighty Syrian-Greeks. Every winter, we commemorate this military miracle by lighting the Hanukkah candles, increasing the glow of spirituality in the world and saluting those who keep the dream of freedom alive. Interestingly, the Torah portions we read at this time of the year also highlight dreamers – we learn about the visions of our patriarch Yaakov and his son Yosef, followed by Pharaoh’s butler and baker and then Pharaoh himself. The resounding theme of the power of dreams offers us hope amid darkness, echoing the prophet Zecharia’s motto, “Not by might but by spirit” shall we all live in peace. Every single flame on every hanukkiah (Hanukkah menorah) is a small victory, a reminder of the triumph of good over evil throughout history. This holiday recalls those dreamers, from biblical times to the present, who were committed to the transformation of a barbaric world into one of liberty and justice for all. Moreover, we are reassured of the efficacy of the secret weapon in our arsenal, the power of dreams.

