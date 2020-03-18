‘Facts without fear’: Fox News changes tone on coronavirus

Associated Press VIA THE WASHINGTON TIMES

Fox News Channel’s influential prime-time lineup is starting to reflect the changed realities of the coronavirus outbreak, without embracing old enemies. The network most popular with President Donald Trump’s supporters has added a daily coronavirus-themed show and extended news hours, is practicing social distancing on the air and is frequently featuring guests like Dr. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Nicole Saphier. With the country hunkering down to protect against the virus’ spread, talk of “hysteria” and “panic” was gone Monday from the prime-time opinion lineup that is the network’s engine. Sean Hannity promised “facts without fear” and said that “we are all Americans.” Laura Ingraham said federal guidelines restricting movement should be taken extremely seriously.

