Handsy President Biden brushes bug off Stephanie Abrams’ chest during Weather Channel interview

President Biden was bugging out during a rare interview that early Wednesday.The handsy 80-year-old commander-in-chief reached out and brushed an insect off meteorologist Stephanie Abrams’ chest in an awkward moment during his chat with The Weather Channel.

Biden — who has long been accused of being overly touchy — was dodging a question about why he has not declared a climate crisis a national emergency when he spotted the errant insect crawling on Abrams’ suit jacket.“Oh, you’ve got a bug on you,” he muttered, quickly reaching out and flicking the critter off Abrams’ upper chest.“Thanks, appreciate it,” the interviewer said, before rapidly stirring the conversation back to climate.

Biden has previously vowed to “be more mindful” of personal space after being accused by several women of inappropriate hugs, rubs, and caresses.

