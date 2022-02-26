NBC NYC:

A 57-year-old woman who works as a researcher for the city’s Department of Health was kicked down the stairs and bashed in the head with a hammer repeatedly before being robbed Thursday at the Queens Plaza subway station in Long Island City, according to a senior NYPD official and authorities.

The victim, identified in an affidavit and by her employer as Nina Rothschild, was on her way home from work and walking down into the station, which serves the E, M and R lines, around 11:30 p.m., when she was attacked, the senior official said.

Rothschild was ambushed by the stranger, who is seen on video following her into the station about a step behind. Cops say he pulled out the hammer after kicking her down the stairs and hit her with it multiple times in the head.

He then took her purse, which had some cash, two phones, two rings and credit and debit cards, and fled the scene. It’s not clear if any words were exchanged.

Officers found Rothschild lying on the ground with trauma to her head. EMS brought the victim to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, where she was said to be critically injured with a fractured skull and brain bleeding.

