Hamilton star Denée Benton turned on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) during Sunday night’s 2023 Tony Awards, basking in a shower of enthusiastic applause as she smeared him as a Ku Klux Klan grand wizard.

Benton was center stage during the live broadcast on CBS and Paramount+ to present the Excellence in Theatre Education Award from Carnegie Mellon University (CMU). She used her remarks to note she is not only a CMU alum but also hails from from Florida, saying:

Earlier tonight, CMU and the Tony Awards presented the 2023 Excellence in Theatre Education Award. And while I am certain that the current Grand Wizard — I’m sorry, excuse me, governor — of my home state of Florida…



I am sure that he will changing the name of this following town immediately. We were honored to present this award to the truly incredible and life-changing Jason Zembuch Young, enhancing the lives at students at South Plantation High School in Plantation, Florida.

The audience erupted in applause and nodding affirmation as she spoke.

The “Grand Wizard” insult is a direct link to the white supremacy group Ku Klux Klan which previously gave its leader that title.

READ MORE