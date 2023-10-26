Hamas warns ‘it will turn Palestinian tragedies into joy in the event of a ground invasion’, by inflicting major losses on Israel following overnight incursion into Gaza

Hamas has declared it will turn Palestinian tragedy into ‘joy’ should the Israeli Defence Forces launch a ground assault of Gaza in a sinister message delivered today.

Deputy Hamas chief Saleh al-Arouri said that ‘despite the enemy’s crimes… the resistance is well’, adding that Hamas and other Islamist groups ‘will turn your tragedies into joy, in the event of a ground invasion’ in a statement to Palestinians, suggesting Hamas fighters would inflict huge losses on the IDF.

Al-Arouri declared Hamas was preparing for war, telling Hezbollah-controlled al-Manar TV that ‘the battles have not begun yet’ ahead of the much-anticipated IDF assault.

He also confirmed that Hamas and the leaders of Hezbollah have been in close contact over preparations for the impending Israeli invasion.

‘Our battle is also Hezbollah’s battle,’ he said. ‘If the enemy enters by land, it will be an unprecedented defeat [for Israel].’

Al-Arouri’s warning came as Israeli tanks rolled into northern Gaza overnight in the biggest incursion of the war so far to carry out ‘targeted raids’ on ‘terrorist cells’ ahead of a full-scale ground invasion.

The military said ground forces led by the Givati infantry brigade and the 162nd Armored Division attacked multiple targets in the Hamas-ruled enclave in the early hours of Thursday before withdrawing, while warplanes struck more than 250 targets across the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours.

