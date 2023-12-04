Hamas warns a ‘war of liberation’ bigger than October 7 massacre is ‘coming soon’: Israeli spy chief vows to kill all the terror group’s leaders around the world as mastermind behind kibbutz massacre is eliminated

A top Hamas official has claimed that the terror group is ‘not far off’ from launching a ‘war of liberation’ that he says will be bigger than the October 7 incursion into Israel.

Hamas political bureau member Osama Hamdan made the stark claims in an interview with Lebanese media outlet Bel Moubashar Online.

In the interview, translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), he ‘promise[d] that a war of liberation is coming, not just another October 7,’ adding that he thinks such an event is not far off.

Hamdan, in his late 50s, also expressed no regret for ‘shattering an entire division of the occupation army’, referring to the 1,200 Israelis, almost all of whom were civilians, killed by Hamas during the October 7 incursion.

The group targeted young women and children, as well as families, killing thousands and kidnapping hundreds in the chaos of the incursion.

