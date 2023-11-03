Hamas tried to abduct elderly couple to Gaza. This is how they escaped

Moshe Rozen, 72, is usually on the phone when I visit him at Hadassah-University Medical Center, Mount Scopus. A handsome man with a salt and pepper beard, today he’s speaking to a radio host in Spain.

“They speak Catalan,” Rozen says of the listeners in Barcelona. “Nonetheless, they understand me. It’s important for me to get our story out to the world.”

Ours, he says, is a horrendous story, with a miraculous ending.

In a bed across the hospital room is his wife, Diana Rozen, 73, a petite woman with a cloud of gray hair. She’s wearing a magenta jacket over her hospital pajamas.

“We lived in the same square in Buenos Aires, but we didn’t know each other,” she says. “We had to come to Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak to meet each other.”

Moshe was a stalwart of Hashomer Hatza’ir, the socialist Zionist youth movement that encourages members to settle on kibbutzim in Israel.

“I was named Moshe after my uncle whom the Germans took out to the woods and murdered in Poland,” he says. “My parents didn’t want to share that tragic history when I was little, but from the time I was about 10, I knew it. I was determined that we had to make every effort so this couldn’t happen again.”

Says Diana, “I joined Hashomer Hatza’ir, too, but my father made me quit. He said, ‘You’re not moving to Israel.’ But in the end I did, and then he moved here, too.’”

Half a century has passed since the two met, fell in love, and tied their history to Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak on the border with Gaza. They have two sons.

For years Diana ran the kibbutz dining room, supervising meal preparation for 500 persons three times a day. Later, she worked in the kibbutz kindergarten together with dear friend and fellow Argentinian-born Clara Marman. The legendary preschool educator Marman, 62, and her partner, Louis Har, were abducted from their sealed room together with Marman’s siblings Fernando Marman and Gabriela Leimberg, and Gabriela’s daughter, Mia.

READ MORE