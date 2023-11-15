Hamas took one brother hostage. The other is telling his story —and rebuking callous poster-rippers

Ripping down posters of Israeli hostages has become a new pastime of the morally-bankrupt foot soldiers of the illiberal cult of intersectionality.

There’s no shortage of these creatures tearing, cutting, clawing away at images of the innocent. And social media providing videos of these vile acts on a loop is a maddening, horrific fact of life since October 7.

I thought I couldn’t have been angrier, but then I spoke to Gal Gilboa-Dalal, whose younger brother Guy Gilboa-Dalal, 22, was violently abducted by Hamas terrorists from the peaceful Nova Music Festival.

Heartbroken, Gal, 29, spoke to me about his family’s desperate plea for the safe release of their beloved son and sibling. And he issued a sharp rebuke of those ripping down posters of hostages.

“After the shock [of the attack], we understand how important it is to keep talking about the hostages, to make sure people know their stories,” said Gal.

READ MORE