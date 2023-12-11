Hamas threatens to kill all remaining hostages if demands are not met

Hamas on Sunday threatened to kill all of its remaining hostages if demands such as more aid for Gaza and prisoner exchanges were not met, after suffering repeated losses in its battle with Israel.

The Palestinian terror group is still holding the bodies of 20 hostages who died in captivity, Israel said over the weekend.

Abu Obeida, a spokesman for Hamas’ armed wing, claimed Sunday that not another single kidnap victim will leave Gaza alive unless Israel agrees to all its demands in negotiations that broke down at the start of December.

At least some of those demands have been for more aid for Gaza residents and the freeing of Palestinian prisoners.

“Neither the fascist enemy and its arrogant leadership… nor its supporters… can take their prisoners alive without an exchange and negotiation and meeting the demands of the resistance,” Obeida said in a televised broadcast.

The ultimatum came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that of the 137 hostages believed to still be in Hamas custody, 20 are dead.

