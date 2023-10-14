Hamas terrorists were ordered to target Israeli schools, ‘kill as many people as possible’ in sneak attack plans: report

Hamas terrorists were directed by their leaders to target elementary schools and youth centers in Israel to “kill as many people as possible” during their bloody sneak attack over the weekend, according to a report.

The disturbing plot was mapped out in “top secret” documents recovered by Israeli first responders from the bodies of Hamas fighters, according to NBC News, which obtained photos of the plans.

The harrowing orders fixated on assembly centers throughout three Israeli kibbutzim that border Gaza where civilians — namely women and children — could be easily ambushed and abducted.

In one plan, two highly trained Hamas units were instructed to surround and infiltrate the kibbutz of Kfar Sa’ad and act in tandem to corral as many unsuspecting Israelis as possible, according to the documents written in Arabic.

One unit would work to “contain the new Da’at school” while the second group would “collect hostages,” “search the Bnei Akiva youth center” and “search the old Da’at school.”

A second page in the plans — labeled “Top Secret Maneuver” — describes similar plans for one unit to secure the east side of Kfar Sa’ad while the second unit controls the west.

The documents reportedly instruct the invaders to: “kills as many as possible” and “capture hostages.”

READ MORE