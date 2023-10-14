Hamas terrorists kidnap disabled 17-year-old girl who cannot walk or talk and relies on her family feeding her through a tube and holds her hostage

A 17-year-old girl who cannot walk or talk and relies on being fed through a tube by her family has been taken hostage by Hamas terrorists at a musical festival where they also gunned down more than 260 people.

Rut Perez, who has muscular dystrophy, and her father Eric are missing after the Supernova musical festival that was invaded by Hamas fighters as they launched a violent offensive in Israel on October 7.

Her sister Yamit has been urgently appealing on social media for anyone with information on the pair to get in touch – after she left the festival early with friends.

She has since begged Hamas to allow her father to look after Rut, also known as Ruth – if the pair are still being kept alive.

Yamit, 20, and her mother Elinor, who also uses a wheelchair, were among hundreds of families who were gathered in Tel Aviv to be briefed on efforts to bring home the 150 hostages that Hamas is believed to have taken back to Gaza following last Saturday’s incursion.

