Hamas terrorist who spat on and paraded Shani Louk’s body through Gaza ‘has been killed’, rabbi claims

The Hamas terrorist who spat on and paraded festivalgoer Shani Louk’s body through Gaza has been killed by Israel, a rabbi has claimed.

The mother of Shani, 23, who was shot dead by Hamas terrorists on October 7, reportedly told a leading rabbi that the terrorist who paraded her body through Gaza on the back of a truck was killed by Israeli forces.

The tattoo artist’s family spent weeks believing that Shani had been kidnapped from the Nova electronic festival in southern on October 7 by Hamas terrorists – before Israeli soldiers confirmed she had been killed after they found fragments of her skull on October 30.

During those harrowing three weeks, Shani’s family had to contend with seeing a disturbing video, where the 22-year-old’s half-naked body was splayed in the back of a struck, surrounded by terrorists and jeering crowds who spat on her.

Now it has emerged that the terrorist who spat on Shani and paraded her body in front of jeering crowds was killed by Israel, according to a rabbi who claims he spoke to her mother Ricarda.

Rabbi Shmuley Boteach said Ricarda had told him that the IDF had killed the ‘monster’ who had his legs over Shani’s body in the back of the truck while screaming ‘Allahu Akbar’.

