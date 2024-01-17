Hamas terrorist tried to sell decapitated Israeli’s head for $10,000: Victim’s father blasts ‘insanely barbaric’ violation of his son’s body as his head is discovered in a freezer in Gaza

The head of an Israeli soldier who was decapitated by Hamas terrorists on October 7 was put up for sale in Gaza for $10,000, it has emerged. Sergeant Adir Tahar, 19, from Jerusalem, was murdered by the terrorists after they threw grenades at him as they rampaged through southern Israel and massacred 1,200 Israelis.The gunmen then beheaded the young soldier and took his severed head back to Gaza, his heartbroken father David Tahar told Channel 14 as he blasted the ‘insanely barbaric’ violation of his son’s body. David, overcome with grief, was forced to bury his son’s mutilated body before vowing to do everything in his power to bring Adir’s head home and give him ‘peace of mind and body’. After a gruelling two and a half months, IDF soldiers finally recovered the 19-year-old’s head inside a duffel bag filled with tennis balls in a freezer in Gaza, David said. The IDF later told him that after an interrogation of two Hamas terrorists, it emerged that one of them had tried to sell Adir’s head for $10,000 (£8,000) in Gaza.

