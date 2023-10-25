Hamas terrorist brags about killing Jews while talking to parents on victim’s phone: ‘Killed 10 with my own hands!’

As part of the efforts to establish full control and rehabilitate the communities hit by Hamas' invasion and massacre in southern Israel, the ISA and the IDF located a telephone belonging to one of the murdered women that was used by one of the terrorists >> pic.twitter.com/wwuhcUoQyt — דובר צה״ל דניאל הגרי – Daniel Hagari (@IDFSpokesperson) October 24, 2023

A Hamas terrorist allegedly boasted about killing 10 Jews “with my own hands” to his parents — as he talked to them on one of his victims’ phones, the Israel Defense Force claimed Tuesday.An unidentified Hamas terrorist can be heard telling his parents to quickly open his latest WhatsApp message so they can “see all those” he had murdered, according to a phone recording the IDF posted on X.

“Look how many I killed with my own hands! Your son killed Jews!”He even bragged to his father that he was using a phone stolen from a Jewish woman he had killed in Mefalsim, a kibbutz not far from the Gaza border.“I killed her and I killed her husband,” he said. “I killed 10 with my own hands! Dad, 10 with my own hands!”He repeatedly told his father to open the messages to look at the images of his prey.The two seem to rejoice over the phone, the terrorist’s voice thick with emotion as he excitedly repeats multiple times that he killed nearly a dozen people.

