Hamas terrorists kicked the lid off hell and invaded Israel on October 7 in a barbaric attack that included mass rape, murder, torture, and kidnappings. Ever since from the streets of Berlin, Paris, Rome and on to the very heart of London, New York’s Times Square, and the steps of the Sydney Opera House, there has been a dramatic surge in anti-Jewish hatred.

The Hamas attacks, a pogrom in everything from name to historical definition, have left Jewish people reeling from a multitude of threats.

