Hamas terror tunnels were built with your money

I have a great money-saving idea.Americans want to reign in their government’s spending.So I have a proposal.Stop sending money to terrorists.Earlier this week I was back inside Gaza with the Israeli Defense Forces. This time I went in on foot through the Eretz crossing where Hamas forces attacked on the morning of October 7th, killing several soldiers and abducting others. The scenes of the intensive fighting are visible everywhere.But our destination was inside the strip. Specifically, a vast tunnel entrance the Israelis had just uncovered only 400 meters from the Israeli border. It is part of the huge underground network built by Hamas in the last 16 years.And this one is a real spectacle.

The project to build it was led by Muhammad Sinwar, the brother of Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader who planned the October 7th massacres. Indeed there is footage of Yahya Sinwar riding through this exact tunnel.I say “riding” because this particular tunnel is not some small rabbit warren. It is a vast tunnel, designed to allow military-sized vehicles to travel underground, allowing Hamas to go from one end of the Gaza to the other while avoiding Israeli detection. This tunnel section alone stretches well over four kilometers.The fact that this opening was so close to the Israeli side of the border and was hidden suggests that this was one of the tunnels Hamas used that morning to carry out their battalion-sized terror attack on Israel.

READ MORE