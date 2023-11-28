Hamas terror survivor Emily Hand ran house-to-house dodging missiles, now only speaks in whispers: dad

The father of Irish Israeli girl Emily Hand says she survived nearly two months in Hamas captivity by running from house to house in Gaza to escape falling missiles — and that she now speaks in a whisper because she had been conditioned not to make noise.“She’s a very determined little girl, very strong, I knew that her spirit would get her through it,” Thomas Hand told CNN of 9-year-old Emily, who was released Saturday as part of the second day of the cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas.

The father said the young girl had to run from house to house with her captors as Israeli forces attacked Gaza.“That’s terrifying. Being pulled, dragged, pushed … under gunfire probably,” he said.Emily told her father that “‘nobody hit us” during her 50 days in captivity, but the children were only able to draw and play cards — and were cautioned not to make any noise.

