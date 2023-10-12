Hamas Tensions boil at Harvard as right-wing group drives on campus with huge pictures of students linked to pro-Palestine letter next to word ‘anti-Semites’ – as ‘kidnapped’ posters are put up of Americans snatched by Hamas

Tensions at Harvard are boiling over as a right-wing group from Washington DC drove trucks onto the prestigious campus with images of students they claimed to be behind a campaign by Palestine solidarity groups.

Last Saturday, 34 Harvard student groups signed up to a letter holding the ‘Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence’, after the shocking terrorist attack by Hamas.

Vehicles with the faces of those studying at the elite establishment who are accused of being linked to the letter were paraded around Harvard Square on Wednesday night along with the words ‘anti-Semites’.

Posters of American and Israeli hostages snatched by Hamas were also plastered across campus, with ‘kidnapped’ emblazoned across the top.

Israel in Boston, the Consulate General of Israel to New England, appeared to support the move, saying: ‘If you are walking today through the hallways and peaceful paths of Harvard, look for the faces of babies, elderly Holocaust survivors, teenagers, and men and women who were brutally taken hostage by the inhumane Hamas terrorists.’

