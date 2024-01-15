Hamas teases ‘fate’ of 3 hostages — including Noa Argamani — in disturbing propaganda video

Hamas released a video Sunday of three Israeli captives – including Nova rave attendee Noa Argamani, who became the face of the hostage crisis after footage showed her being dragged off on a motorcycle.The video included a disturbing teaser: “Tomorrow we will inform you of their Fate.”Argamani, 26, and fellow hostages Yossi Sharabi, 53, and Itai Svirsky, 38, were seen for the first time since their kidnapping on Oct. 7 in the video released by the terror group.It was unclear when the video was filmed.But as with other hostage videos released by Hamas, the trio are seen introducing themselves and pleading the Israeli government to do whatever they can to ensure their safe return.They conclude with a message to the Israeli people claiming, “Your Government is Lying.”The troubling development came after Hamas claimed to have lost contact with “many” of its hostages after Israeli bombardments in Gaza, suggesting they might have been killed.

READ MORE