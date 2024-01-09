Hamas Supporters Arrested for Blocking Road Outside Dallas Airport Where Biden Was Landing in Air Force One (Video)

BREAKING! Over a dozen protesters were just arrested for taking the streets at the entrance of Love Field Airport as Biden lands in Dallas! One protester arrested includes a former Palestinian intern of the late Eddie Bernice Johnson who Biden is in town to pay respects to. pic.twitter.com/NBqGK9tvMK — Palestinian Youth Movement (@palyouthmvmt) January 9, 2024

Over a dozen Hamas supporters were reported arrested by Dallas police Monday night for blocking the road outside Love Field where Joe Biden was arriving on Air Force One. Some accounts on X Twitter falsely claimed the protesters rushed the tarmac. That did not happen. However the protesters claim to have delayed Biden’s arrival. Earlier Monday, Biden was heckled by Hamas supporters while giving a campaign speech at a Black church in South Carolina.

Biden was in Dallas to attend a wake service Monday night for the late Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX) who passed away December 31 at age 89. Johnson served 30 years in Congress, retiring in 2022.

A woman wearing a Ceasefire Now! t-shirt is arrested by Dallas Police while blocking the road outside Love Field where Joe Biden was arriving, screen image via Palestinian Youth Movement, X Twitter, January 8, 2024.

