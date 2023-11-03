Hamas Steals Fuel from Gaza Hospitals, Hoards Vast Stockpile for Terrorism

A Wednesday NBC News exposé revealed Hamas is stockpiling vast amounts of fuel for its paramilitary activities, and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) revealed a recorded phone conversation in which Hamas operatives discussed stealing fuel from civilians and storing it beneath a hospital.

NBC News revealed Hamas has a stockpile of more than 200,000 gallons of fuel, which it uses to provide air and power to its terror tunnel network and fuel the rockets it launches against civilian targets in Israel — a blatant and constant war crime that never seems to be mentioned by critics of the Israeli operation in Gaza.

NBC noted Hamas has “repeatedly demanded fuel deliveries to Gaza during negotiations to allow foreign nationals to leave the enclave and in talks about the release of 240 people it kidnapped” without mentioning its massive stockpiles.

The intel on Hamas fuel depots came from a combination of “U.S. officials, current and former Israeli officials and academics.”

The report should be no surprise to longtime observers of Gaza. On October 24, when the controversial U.N. Agency for Palestinian Relief (UNRWA) complained it was running out of fuel, the IDF sarcastically suggested it should “ask Hamas if you can have some” of the 500,000 liters it has stashed in both hidden and obvious fuel tanks around Gaza.

