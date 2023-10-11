Hamas rocket attack devastates Israeli children’s hospital and supermarket

A rocket has struck an Israeli hospital’s child and development center in the southern city of Ashkelon where Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad launched fresh attacks today.

A shocking video from the city purportedly showed the Child Development wing of the Barzilai Medical Centre was struck by a rocket destroying part of the building.

A spokeswoman for the center said: “The child development center at the Barzilai hospital in Ashkelon suffered a direct hit by a projectile from Gaza.”

Deputy Director Dr. Gili Givati told Israeli public radio: “The development center was completely destroyed.”

