Hamas releases video of 3 Israeli hostages pleading for release

Hamas released a video of three elderly male hostages amid reports of continued talks for a hostage deal and the entry of commercial goods into Gaza for the first time since the start of the Gaza war.

“You have to release us from here – it does not matter the cost,” hostage Chaim Peri, 79, said in the video, which opened with the statement, “Don’t let us grow old here.”

All three of the men, including Yoram Metzger, 80, and Amiram Cooper, 85, are from Kibbutz Nir Oz, which was one of the southern border communities most severely attacked by Hamas on October 7.

“We don’t want to be casualties as a direct result of the IDF military airstrikes,” he said.

The three men, all with beards, are seen sitting next to each other in the video, which Hamas posted to Telegram.

