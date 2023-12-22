Hamas releases sick propoganda video of Israeli hostages killed in its captivity

🇵🇸🇮🇱 Hamas release a video showing 3 hostages that they say were killed by Israel



"We tried to keep them alive, but Netanyahu insisted on killing them." pic.twitter.com/BeH9fpjwvT — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) December 21, 2023

The notorious military wing of Hamas has posted a sick propaganda video trying to blame Israel for the three hostages who were killed in captivity.The clip published by the al-Qassam Brigades shows captives Elia Toledano, Nick Beiser and Ron Sherman holding up sheets of paper identifying themselves to the camera.It ends on a grotesque note with digitized blood spatters superimposed on their images before showing all three talking inside their small cell.“We tried to keep them alive but (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu insisted on killing them,” the Hamas wing said in a statement in Arabic, Hebrew and English.“All 3 killed by IDF weapons,” it then claims in a statement in faux blood while ominous music plays.The Israel Defense Forces did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Friday.

