Hamas posts footage of terrorists holding kidnapped Israeli children

BREAKING: Hamas released on Friday footage of terrorists holding Israeli toddlers and children on Saturday, during the mass infiltration and massacre of Israelis. pic.twitter.com/IhDU6U1ubH — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) October 13, 2023

Hamas has released new footage of what seems to show Israeli children they kidnapped during their murderous assault on southern Israel on Saturday.

The video, which was posted to a Hamas telegram channel, was captioned, “Hamas fighters, showing compassion for children in the midst of the Kibbutz ‘Holet’ battles on day one of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.”

During Hamas’ attack on Kibbutz Holit, thirteen Israelis were murdered.

As the identities of the children in the video have not yet been confirmed, it remains unclear if their parents were among those killed when they were taken.

Hebrew media sources reported on Friday that the footage from the recent Hamas video appears to show that Hamas has taken the Israeli children back into Gaza.

