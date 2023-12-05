Hamas possibly reaped massive financial windfall in bets against Israeli stocks: report

Investors most likely linked to Hamas received financial windfalls following the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel after making bets on Israeli securities in the weeks leading up to the massacre that killed at least 1,200 people, according to researchers. In a report titled “Trading on Terror?,” law professors Robert Jackson Jr. of New York University, and Joshua Mitts of Columbia University, detailed suspicious trading activity. The report details how so-called short sellers made risky bets against stocks that paid off.

“Although we see no aggregate increase in shorting of Israeli companies on US exchanges, we do identify a sharp and unusual increase, just before the attacks, in trading in risky short-dated options on these companies expiring just after the attacks,” wrote Jackson, a former Securities and Exchange Commission member, and Mitts, a short-selling expert, in the 67-page paper.

In one trade reported by the New York Post, an unidentified trader shorted 4.43 million shares in Israel’s largest bank, Leumi, between Sept. 15 and Oct. 5. The move resulted in a nearly $900 million profit.

